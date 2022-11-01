Electric Skateboard Black Friday Deals 2022
There’s never been a better time to snag a cheap electric skateboard than right now! Be quick, because they all have limited quantities.CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday shopping season is upon us again, and as usual e-skate companies are rolling out some of the deepest discounts of the year on some of the boards you've had our eyes on. Whether you are just looking to purchase your first ride, or you've been waiting until the price was right to jump on a long-awaited upgrade, your dollar is likely to stretch the farthest it can over Black Friday.
How to Choose
There's a buyer's guide that will assist you in making the right choice among the countless Black Friday deals. Before making a decision, you need to consider the following three points.
Price: You have a lot of things you need to buy on Black Friday, So you need to find affordable skateboards that fit your budget.
Performance: A well-performing skateboard will allow you to enjoy your skateboard as much as possible and be decent enough.
Reputation: A company with a good reputation can save you a lot of trouble.
No.1
For Commuting: Possway T3 Electric Longboard
Original Price: $649
Black Friday Price: $469 ($180 off)
T3 is the hub motor electric skateboard released in 2022 by Possway. It uses a 37" drop deck with a nice W-concave to keep your feet comfortable. The deck is made out of 1-ply bamboo and 8-ply maple with moderate flex.
This electric skateboard offers a big 7.8 Ah battery and 105 mm shock-absorbing wheels, which makes the board would benefit from being able to navigate bumps in the road easily. The T3 was one of the more forgiving boards to ride in extreme weather and sloppy streets.
The board also has dual 500W hub motors, which gives the board a top speed of 28mph (46kph). As far as hub motor eboards go, that's a really high top speed. which is above average for boards under $500.
No.2
For Teens: Possway V4 PRO Electric Skateboard
Original Price: $449
Black Friday Price: $329 ($120 off)
Many riders call this board "the best electric skateboard for teens and kids under $400."
As you know now, most electric skateboards can be dangerous, especially for children still learning how to ride. Furthermore, cheaper brands can save you money yet can be dangerous for your children, and also, you would certainly not wish to take that risk.
The 400W x 2 double hub electric motors provide high-grade power, and the top speed reaches 23mph or 38kmp, which suffices for young riders.
You can also switch this skateboard to cruise control depending on just how fast or slow you want it to go.
The Possway V4 Pro comes with a 100.8 Watt-hour battery pack. This is enough power to cover 13 km or 8 miles.
Furthermore, this battery has a small layout making the board portable. You can even carry the skateboard without difficulties if you tire of riding it or the battery is dead.
No.3
For Pro: Possway Lynx Belt Motor Off-road E-skateboard
Original Price: $999
Black Friday Price: $819 ($180 off)
Possway lynx is the latest belt drive electric skateboard. It equips with a 12S2P 346Wh battery, which you will get up to 26miles / 42km range and a max speed of 32mph/52kph.
And the standard factory configuration of the Possway lynx is 2-in-1. You can experience 105 wheels and 90mm wheels all at once. And it comes with a pair of Shredlight free of charge, and you don't need to pay extra money (this shredlight kit costs $80). The 40-Lumen Shredlight SL-R1 light kit ensures you remain visible from over 2km away. Keep your night fun and safe.
And there is a new feature added to the remote – Pause mode. After 4 seconds of no riding, Possway Lynx will automatically enter the Pause mode that keeps your board locked, providing extra safety.
Sum
Possway is hoping to break into the budget esk8 category by offering value electric skateboards cheaper than the current market leaders but with more impressive specifications. You can find it has a great reputation on the web and a lot of praise for its customer service.
Head to possway.com and find more Black Friday picks.
