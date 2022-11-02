Submit Release
Black Friday Sales of Electric Skateboard Now - Perfect Gift to Suprise Boyfriend

Possway T3

Possway T3

Possway T3 Close Up

Possway T3 Close Up

Possway T3 Spec

Possway T3 Spec

Picking gifts for boyfriend? Electric Skateboard is starting Black Friday Sales Now! Check their biggest deals of this year.

CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying gifts for men can be difficult - especially when that man is a boyfriend. What does he actually interested in? Would he genuinely like the gift? Generally, people want to give their boyfriends gifts they truly like and will use. Combined with a limited budget, picking gifts can be mental gymnastics. In fact, finding the right gift for a boyfriend doesn't have to be rocket science.

If the boyfriend is a fan of outdoor sports, extreme sports, or skateboarding, an electric skateboard will be a perfect gift for him. With the ever-growing popularity of electric bikes and scooters, it seems like we're living in a sort of golden age of e-rides - and the electric skateboard is no exception. It's a good tool for commutes and looks cooler than electric bikes and scooters.

Among many electric skateboards, Possway T3 will be the perfect gift for boyfriends. It has a cool design and provides fantastic quality and riding experience at a very affordable price. Now is the best time to get an electric skateboard. No need to wait until November, Possway is starting their Black Friday Sales now! During the sale, Possway T3 only costs $469, which saves customers $180.

Why Possway T3?

The Possway T3 uses a 37" drop deck with a nice W-concave to keep riders' feet comfortable. The deck is very well made out of 1-ply bamboo and 8-ply maple with moderate flex. This electric skateboard has a large 7.8 Ah battery and 105 mm shock-absorbing wheels, allowing the board to navigate bumps in the road easily. The T3 was one of the more forgiving boards to ride in extreme weather and sloppy streets. The board also has dual 500W hub motors, which gives the board a top speed of 28mph, which is 46kph. As far as hub motor eboards go, that's a really high top speed, which is above average for boards under $500.

The Possway T3 features a fairly standard ESC. The acceleration will not blow anyone away, but it is smooth and easy to handle even at full throttle, which will be beneficial for less experienced riders. The brakes are nice and firm, bringing riders safely and quickly to a stop without jolting or fear of being thrown forward.

The Possway T3 is an excellent electric skateboard. It's quiet and has enough range and top speed to get riders to most places in a decent time. It's also an excellent choice for eskate commuters looking for increased range and stability on poorly paved roads.

They're having a Black Friday sale with the lowest prices of the year. Also, Possway has warehouses in the United States and Europe, and customers are able to receive the package within 2 days at the earliest. Fantastic quality at an extremely affordable price, Possway T3 will surely be a perfect gift choice during the Black Friday Sale.

About Possway

Possway is quickly emerging as one of the most cost-effective electric skateboard companies in 2022. Possway is clearly trying to make a name for itself by breaking into the market with extremely good value offerings of high quality at budget prices.

For more information about Possway, check possway.com.

