Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,221 in the last 365 days.

Five Sigma Launches New Embedded Performance QA to Optimize Claims Adjusters’ Performance

Five Sigma Launches New Embedded Performance QA

Five Sigma Launches New Embedded Performance QA

Embedded Performance QA Optimizes Claims Adjusters’ Performance

Embedded Performance QA Optimizes Claims Adjusters’ Performance

The embedded Performance QA tool enables claims leaders to monitor and evaluate their adjusters’ work against set KPIs.

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native insurance claims management solutions (CMS), today announced the launch of an advanced Performance QA tool that enables claims leaders to monitor critical claims operational KPIs and measure the quality of claims handling by its adjusters.

The embedded Performance QA module lets claims supervisors review their adjusters’ work from directly within the claims system and evaluate their performance based on timeliness, adjudication, payments, and customer experience. It can also be used to QA exposures and ensure mandatory compliance regulations are being met.

The main objectives of our intuitive claims management solution is to optimize efficiencies, improve the overall performance of claims adjusters and reduce errors,” said Oded Barak, Five Sigma co-founder and CEO. “Such improvements will reduce insurers’ loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and improve their bottom line.”

Using a user-friendly QA form wizard, claims managers can quickly and easily create a QA form, without dependence on IT or development. The QA form consists of up to 25 quantitative or qualitative SLA questions used to query exposures.

Once a form has been created and is activated, a supervisor can run a query based on their desired exposure definition, such as coverage, type and subtype. These can be further filtered by adjuster, sub-organization, line of business, and date range.

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven Claims Management Solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma simplifies claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows, using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving adjusters’ decision-making processes and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs and self-insured companies use Five Sigma’s CMS to modernize their claims operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance, and improve their customers’ experience. For more information, visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com

Dana Poleg
Five Sigma
+972 54-780-6125
email us here

You just read:

Five Sigma Launches New Embedded Performance QA to Optimize Claims Adjusters’ Performance

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.