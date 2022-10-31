Diaphragm Valves Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for diaphragm valves followed by Asia Pacific

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diaphragm Valves Market Size Analysis:

The global diaphragm valves market is expected to reach USD XX BN by 2028. The market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period on account of growing demand for these valves from end-use industries such as water & wastewater treatment, chemical processing, oil & gas, and power generation.

Diaphragm valves are widely used in various applications due to their compact design, ease of installation, and low maintenance requirements. These valves offer superior flow control capabilities and are highly resistant to corrosion and abrasion. Additionally, they can be used for both liquid and gas applications.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global diaphragm valves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2018-2028.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a decline in the demand for diaphragm valves, as the construction and manufacturing industries have been significantly impacted. However, the demand for diaphragm valves is expected to rebound in the coming months, as several countries are easing their lockdown restrictions.

Segmentations covered into report:

BY TYPE

• Straight

• Weir

BY TEMPERATURE

• Two-way valve

• Block-T-valve

• Forged-T-valve

• Tandem valve

• Block tank outlet valve

• Multi-port valve

• Forged tank outlet valve

BY controller

• Manual,

• Pneumatic,

• Electric,

• Hydraulic

BY end connection

• Flanged

• Butt weld

• Tri clamp

BY material

• Metal

• Fluorine plastic

• Rubber

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

BY Size

• 8""

• 8""

• 12""

• 14""

• 16""

• 18""

• 20""

BY body material

• Solid plastic

• Hygiene valve

• Fluorine plastic

BY switch type

• Limit switch,

• Basic switch,

• Indicator switch

By Usage

• Single use

• Multi-use

By distribution channel

• Online channel

• Offline channel

By end user

• Food and beverages,

• Pharmaceuticals,

• Biopharma,

• Chemical,

• Water and wastewater treatment,

• Power,

• Mining and minerals,

• Pulp and paper

Diaphragm Valves Market Drivers and Restraints:

The diaphragm valves market is driven by the need for efficient and reliable control of process fluids in various industries. The valves are used extensively in the oil & gas, water & wastewater, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and power generation industries. The rising demand for these valves from end-use industries is driving the growth of the diaphragm valves market.

The key restraints restraining the growth of the diaphragm valves market include strict environmental regulations regarding emissions from process industries and high initial investment required for setting up a manufacturing unit for these valves.

Regional Shares:

The diaphragm valve market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for diaphragm valves followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. is estimated to be the largest market in North America owing to the huge demand from various industries such as oil and gas, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, food & beverage, and power generation. Moreover, the growing number of shale gas exploration activities in the country is also fuelling the demand for diaphragm valves in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for diaphragm valves during the forecast period due to the growing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China and India. The increasing infrastructure development activities in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are also boosting the demand for diaphragm valves in Asia Pacific.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The Diaphragm Valves Market report contains detailed profiles of the key players in the market. The major players profiled in the report are:

• Crane Co.

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• ALFA LAVAL

• Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

• GEMU Group

• ITT INC.

• Christian Burkert GmbH Co. KG

• Aquasyn LLC

• ASTECH VALVE CO.,LTD.

• Century Instrument Company

• FIP - Formatura Iniezione Polimeri S.p.A.

• FLOWONE

• G.J. Johnson & Sons Ltd.

• GCE Group AB

• Gopfert AG

• International Polymer Solutions

• IPEX Inc.

• KDVFlow

• KOSEN VALVE

• NIPPON DAIYA VALVE

• NTGD Diaphragm Valve

• Plast-O-Matic Valves, Inc.

• PureValve

• SEMON ENGG INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

• Swagelok Company

• Valves Only

• Valvorobica Industriale S.p.A.

• Xiamen Kemus Valve Co.,Ltd

These players have adopted various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Diaphragm Valves industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Diaphragm Valves market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Diaphragm Valves market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Diaphragm Valves market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Diaphragm Valves and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Diaphragm Valves across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL DIAPHRAGM VALVES MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.6 MARKET POSITION GRID

2.7 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.8 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.9 TYPE TIMELINE CURVE

2.1 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 PORTERS FIVE FORCES

4.2 REGULATORY STANDARDS

4.2.1 GLOBAL STANDARDS /AMERICAN STANDARDS

4.2.2 EUROPEAN STANDARDS

4.2.3 ASIAN-PACIFIC STANDARDS

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 DRIVERS

5.1.1 RISING DEMAND FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT

5.1.2 UPSURGE IN DEMAND FOR SAFE AND RELIABLE PRODUCTION ACROSS INDUSTRIES

5.1.3 HEAVING DEMAND FOR ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY GENERATION GLOBALLY

5.1.4 ADOPTION OF VALVE POSITIONER TECHNOLOGY FOR DIAPHRAGM VALVE

5.2 RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 DECREASE IN PERFORMANCE OVER PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO HIGH TEMPERATURE AND PRESSURE

5.2.2 FAILURE OF OPERATION ASCRIBED TO RUPTURES AND CORROSION

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 USAGE OF DIAPHRAGM VALVES IN WASTE WATER TREATMENT

5.3.2 UPSURGE IN DEMAND FOR DIAPHRAGM VALVES IN CHEMICAL, FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRIES

5.3.3 UTILIZATION OF DIAPHRAGM VALVES IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRIES

5.3.4 STRATEGIC EXPANSION, PARTNERSHIP, ACQUISITION, AND MERGERS AMONG DIAPHRAGM VALVE MANUFACTURERS

5.4 CHALLENGES

5.4.1 OPTIMIZATION OF DIAPHRAGM VALVES TO IMPROVE BIOPROCESS RELIABILITY

5.4.2 ISSUES RELATED WITH LEAD TIME IN DIAPHRAGM VALVES

6 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL DIAPHRAGM VALVES MARKET

6.1 IMPACT ON MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES AND GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO BOOST THE MARKET

6.2 STRATEGIC DECISIONS FOR MANUFACTURERS POST COVID-19 TO GAIN COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE

6.3 IMPACT ON DEMAND

6.4 IMPACT ON PRICE

6.5 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

6.6 CONCLUSION

7 GLOBAL DIAPHRAGM VALVES MARKET, BY TYPE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 WEIR

7.2.1 FLANGED

7.2.2 SCREWED

7.2.3 WELDED

7.3 STRAIGHT

7.3.1 WATER PURIFYING PLANTS

7.3.2 TERMINAL TREATMENT

7.3.3 SLURRY FLUID

7.3.4 SLEDGE FLUID

7.3.5 CELLULOSE FLUID

7.3.6 VISCOSE FLUID

7.3.7 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL DIAPHRAGM VALVES MARKET, BY VALVE TYPE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 TWO-WAY VALVE

8.3 FORGED-T VALVE

8.4 MULTI-PORT VALVE

8.5 BLOCK-T VALVE

8.6 TANDEM VALVE

8.7 FORGED TANK OUTLET VALVE

8.8 BLOCK TANK OUTLET VALVE

8.9 OTHERS

9 GLOBAL DIAPHRAGM VALVES MARKET, BY CONTROLLER

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 MANUAL

9.3 PNEUMATIC

9.4 ELECTRIC

9.5 HYDRAULIC

9.6 OTHERS

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

