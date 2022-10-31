Baking Oven Market by 2018-2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights
North America is anticipated to be the leading market for baking ovens due to the presence of a large number of bakers and confectioners in the region.
Baking Oven Market Size Analysis:
The size of the baking oven market was valued at USD XX Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX Bn by 2028, at a CAGR of XX%. The demand for baking ovens has increased due to the growth in the food & beverage industry and the changing lifestyles of consumers.
Baking ovens are available in various types such as electric, gas, and induction. Electric baking ovens are the most commonly used type as they are easy to operate and maintain. Gas baking ovens are preferred by professional bakers as they provide more control over temperature than electric baking ovens. Induction baking ovens are the latest type of baking ovens and are gaining popularity due to their energy-efficiency.
COVID-19 Scenario
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to stay home and bake their own bread. This has led to an increase in demand for baking ovens. However, the supply of baking ovens has not increased, leading to a shortage of baking ovens on the market.
Baking oven manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as the pandemic continues. Some manufacturers have even had to stop production of other products in order to focus on baking ovens. This has led to a sharp increase in prices for baking ovens, with some models selling for more than double their normal price.
The shortage of baking ovens is likely to continue as the pandemic goes on. So, if you're looking to buy a baking oven, be prepared to pay a high price.
Segmentations covered into report:
BY TYPE
• GAS OVENS
• ELECTRICAL OVENS
• PEEL BRICK OVEN
• RACK OVEN
• REEL OVEN
• CONVEYORIZED OVEN
• TUNNEL OVEN
• HYBRID OVEN
BY TEMPERATURE
• UP TO 200º F
• UP TO 450º F
• UP TO 650º F
• UP TO 850º F
• UP TO 1000º F
• MORE THAN 1000º F
BY STRUCTURE
• COUNTERTOP
• BUILT-IN
BY KEY OVEN FEATURE
• HIGH TENSILE OVEN
• CORROSION RESISTANT OVEN
• HIGH THERMAL RESISTANT OVEN
• ALL FEATURES INCLUDED OVEN
BY CERTIFICATION
• ISO 9001
• ISO 9000
• ISO 14001
• ISO 14000
• OHSAS/ OHSMS 18001
• ISO9001:2015
• MULTIPLE CERTIFICATIONS
BY APPLICATION
• BREAD
• ROLLS
• BISCUITS
• COOKIES
• BAGELS
• BUNS
• LOAF
• CAKES/PASTRIES
• MUFFINS
• PIZZA
• DOUGHNUTS
• BAKED SNACKS
• DRY FRUITS
• VEGETABLES
BY END USER
• RESTAURANTS
• CAFÉ
• HOTELS
• BAKERY
BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• DIRECT
• INDIRECT
Baking Oven Market Drivers and Restraints:
The Baking Oven market is primarily driven by the rising demand for baked goods, especially in developed countries. The growing popularity of home baking and the consequent increase in the sale of baking ovens are also driving the market. Moreover, the easy availability of a variety of baking ovens, both online and offline, is another factor driving the market.
However, there are some restraints on the growth of the Baking Oven market as well. One major restraint is the high cost of some types of baking ovens. This is especially true for commercial baking ovens, which can be quite expensive. Additionally, the time required to bake goods can be a deterrent for some consumers who prefer quick and easy snacks.
Regional Shares:
The Baking Oven Market is divided into four main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America is anticipated to be the leading market for baking ovens due to the presence of a large number of bakers and confectioners in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the second-largest market for baking ovens, owing to the growing demand for Bakery & Confectionery products in China, India, and Japan.
The European market is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The market in the Rest of the World is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for bakery products in countries such as Brazil and Mexico.
Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:
The report profiles the following major players in the global Baking Oven market:
• Bühler
• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
• Baker Perkins
• Spooner Vicars
• ING. POLIN E C. SPA
• PROMET
• MASDAC MACHINERY Co., Ltd.
• SENIUS FOOD EQUIPMENT
• HAGLES
• Hornos Saturnino de La Oliva S.A.
• Rademaker
• BABBCO Tunnel Ovens
• Pek Makina
• Werner & Pfleiderer Food Technology GmbH
• LASER S.R.L.
• J4 s.r.o.
These players have adopted various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Key Questions Answered In This Report
• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Baking Oven industry.
• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Baking Oven market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?
• What is driving Baking Oven market?
• What are the key challenges to market growth?
• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?
• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Baking Oven market?
• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users
• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
Unique data points of this report
• Statistics on Baking Oven and spending worldwide
• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Baking Oven across industries
• Notable developments going on in the industry
• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography
• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)
