Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market by 2028 | Demand, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for biodegradable paper and plastic packaging.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging Market Size Analysis:

The global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market is estimated to be valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX.XX billion by 2028, at a CAGR of X.X%. The market is driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and the stringent government regulations regarding the use of non-biodegradable packaging materials.

In terms of material, the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market has been classified into paper, plastic, and others. The paper segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 owing to the high recyclability of paper products. However, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its superior properties such as light weight and flexibility.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant demand for biodegradable paper and plastic packaging products, as these are considered to be more hygienic than traditional packaging materials.

In particular, there has been a surge in demand for sanitary products such as face masks and gloves, which are typically packaged in disposable plastic bags. However, with the increased awareness of the environmental impact of plastic pollution, many consumers are now opting for biodegradable alternatives.

This trend is expected to continue in the post-COVID-19 world, as consumers become more conscious of the need to reduce their impact on the environment.

Segmentations:

Type

• Starch Based plastic

• Cellulose Based Plastics

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Material

• Plastic

• Paper

End-User

• Food and Beverage

• Catering Service wares

• Personal and Home Care

• Healthcare

• Others

Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market is gaining momentum with the increasing awareness about environmental pollution. The use of biodegradable packaging materials helps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and also reduces the amount of waste sent to landfill sites.

The major drivers for the growth of biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market are the stringent government regulations to reduce environmental pollution, increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products, and the growing trend of corporate social responsibility among companies. However, the high cost of these materials is a major restraint for the market growth.

Regional Shares:

The global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for biodegradable paper and plastic packaging due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies in the region. The US is projected to be the major contributor to the growth of the market in North America owing to an increase in environmental awareness among consumers and stringent government regulations regarding environmental protection.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report profiles the following major players in the global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market:

• Mondi

• WestRock Company

• BioApply

• Smurfit Kappa

• Novamont S.p.A.

• OSQ

• Stora Enso

• Sonoco Products Company

• Tetra Pak

• Eurocell srl

• Hoşgör Plastik

• Robert Cullen Ltd.

• DS Smith

• The Biodegradable Bag Company Ltd.

• STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH

• TIPA LTD

• BIO-LUTIONS International AG

• VPK Group

• CPS Paper Products

• International Paper

These players have adopted various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF BIODEGRADABLE PAPER AND PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET

1.4 LIMITATION

1.5 MARKETS COVERED



2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.6 USAGE LIFE LINE CURVE

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.1 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.12 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.13 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA

2.14 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.15 ASSUMPTIONS



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES

4.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

4.1.3 CUSTOMER BARGAINING POWER

4.1.4 SUPPLIER BARGAINING POWER

4.1.5 INTERNAL COMPETITION (RIVALRY)



5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 DRIVERS

5.1.1 NEED FOR LOWER CARBON FOOTPRINT MATERIALS

5.1.2 GROWING CONSUMER AWARENESS RELATED TO ECO-FRIENDLY PACKAGING

5.1.3 STRENGHTHENING OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS RELATED TO PACKAGING

5.1.4 PHASE OUT OF SINGLE USE PLASTICS

5.2 RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 HIGH COST OF BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGING PRODUCTS

5.2.2 LOW PRODUCTION OF POLYHYDROXYBUTYRATE ACID (PHB)

5.2.3 LIMITED INVESTMENT IN BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC PRODUCTION

5.2.4 HIGH FOCUS ON RECYCLABLE AND BIO-BASED NON-BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC PRODUCTION

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 PRODUCTION OF COST-EFFECTIVE BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGING PRODUCTS

5.3.2 PRODUCTION OF POLYLACTIC ACID (PLA) FROM SUGARCANE AND CORN

5.3.3 BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGING PRODUCTION FOR HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

5.4 CHALLENGES

5.4.1 HIGH FLUCTUATION IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES

5.4.2 LIMITED AVAILABILITY OF MACHINES AND EQUIPMENT FOR PRODUCTION OF BIO-BASED MATERIALS

5.4.3 LOW YIELD IN PRODUCTION OF BIO-BASED PLASTIC RESINS



6 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BIODEGRADABLE PAPER AND PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET

6.1 AFTERMATH OF COVID-19 AND GOVERNMENT INITIATIVE TO BOOST THE BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC & PAPER PACKAGING MARKET

6.2 STRATERGIC DECISIONS BY MANUFACTURERS AFTER COVID-19 TO GAIN COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE

6.3 PRICE IMPACT

6.4 IMPACT ON DEMAND

6.5 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

6.6 CONCLUSION

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

