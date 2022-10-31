Wishtree Technologies observes the United Nations Day 2022
The entire Wishtree team comes together to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the United Nations.LEWES, DELAWARE, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishtree Technologies, one of the preferred technology partners in the United Nations system, has always looked up to the UN's purposes and principles. Having worked with 11 UN agencies simultaneously, including WHO, UNDP, UNESCO, and UNHCR, Wishtree has followed the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in day-to-day operations and long-term business policies. To date, they have worked on over 75 UN projects, each serving the SDGs and enabling a positive impact on innumerable people across the globe.
On the occasion of the 77th United Nations Day (24th October 2022), Wishtree organized two interactive events on building awareness about the UN SDGs across their offices. The first event saw Amit Majithiya, Ajay Varur, and Ishan Vaidya from the Wishtree UN vertical present the newer team members with a detailed walk-through of UN projects like the Climate Box (for UNDP), Support Spaces R4V (for UNHCR) and the Online Shelter Database (for IOM). They also shared their thoughts and stories on how they have evolved as professionals as well as human beings after working closely with projects that solve global issues with the aid of superior technology. A Q&A session followed where the significance of the UN principles and how they could be further technologically empowered was discussed.
The second event was called Tag the SDG!, where everyone let their creative juices flow and came up with intriguing taglines for the SDGs which resonated with them the most. The winning entries were then featured on Wishtree Technologies’ social media handles.
Dilip Bagrecha, a partner at Wishtree Technologies, said, “The United Nations Day symbolizes immense power to people dreaming of and working for a livable future. We at Wishtree Technologies celebrated this day to remind ourselves of the invaluable contribution of the UN across the world and to educate ourselves on the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We intend to amplify our endeavor to accelerate sustained impact through our engineering expertise to keep bringing positive change to the world we live in.”
About Wishtree -
Wishtree Technologies Inc. has been collaborating with the likes of WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, and UNHCR over the past ten years, building on the premise of #technologyforgood. Wishtree’s mission is to enable positive impact with the latest technical expertise. This value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for organizations worldwide, ranging from UN agencies and nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies.
With custom software development at the forefront of their work, Wishtree Technologies has 4 LTAs (Long Term Agreements) with the UN agencies. To date, they have worked on over 75 UN projects, each serving the SDGs and enabling a positive impact on innumerable people across the globe. To learn more, please visit the official website of Wishtree Technologies.
