J. Camp's new book "Taking It on Faith" is a fascinating exploration of the questions an average man would ask if given the chance to communicate with God.

Recent release "Taking It on Faith" from Page Publishing author J. Camp is the story of an ordinary man who is given the extraordinary opportunity to talk to God. Ian Knight is visited by the angel Gabriel who informs him that God wishes to speak to him. Neither Gabriel nor God will perform any miracles to prove their existence, so Ian must learn to exercise true faith.

WATERMAN, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Camp, a devoted family man who is curious by nature, has completed his new book "Taking It on Faith": a powerful and inspiring tale about keeping the faith in the face of a doubting world.

"Ever wonder what you would ask God if given the opportunity?" asks author J. Camp. "This is the story of a regular person who gets that opportunity to have many discussions with God."

Published by Page Publishing, J. Camp's gripping tale tells the story of Ian Knight, an ordinary man who is visited by the angel Gabriel. Gabriel tells Ian that God wishes to speak to him, but He would not be performing any miracles to prove that Gabriel is telling the truth. Ian will have to trust on faith alone. Ian is not the most religious man, but he does believe in God. Can he trust that Gabriel is really who he says he is? Will Ian Knight get the opportunity to talk to God?

Author J. Camp says that he is constantly asking questions, to the point where it often got him in trouble in school. It is this very human sense of curiosity that led him to write his debut novel "Taking It on Faith." Similar to the inquisitive character of Ian Knight, Camp describes himself as "an average person. Nothing more, nothing less." Readers are sure to find parts of themselves reflected within Camp's relatable and engaging book.

