Fourier Intelligence Announces World-Class Scientific Advisory Board

Top Row (Left to Right): Professor Jose L. Pons, Professor Dario Farina, Professor Milos R. Popovic, Professor Robert Riener. Bottom Row (Left to Right): Professor Denny Oetomo, Dr Manuel Murie Fernández, Dr Marco Hutter, Dr Arno Stienen.

Fourier Intelligence, the global leader in rehab tech, announces the launch of its scientific advisory board to promote innovation and growth.

We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of experts into our team to support our product development efforts” — Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence

SINGAPORE, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourier Intelligence, a leading rehabilitation technology company, announced today that it had formed a world-class scientific advisory board to support its innovation and growth.The board will support Fourier's continued innovation and growth as a company by providing strategic guidance on emerging technologies and ensuring that the company can meet the growing demands for its products. The advisory comprises top scientists and academics with experience in rehabilitation medicine and technology. They will work closely with Fourier's leadership team to ensure that the company maintains its position as an industry leader in healthcare technology.The scientific advisory board will include some of the most prestigious names in medicine and science, including:Professor Jose L. Pons; Professor Pons is the Scientific Chair of the Legs + Walking Lab of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. He is the Director of the Neural Rehabilitation Group in the Department of Translational Neuroscience, CSIC, Spain and co-founder and Vice-President of MotusAcademy. He has coordinated over 15 EU and international research projects with over 400 published peer-reviewed journal articles. Professor Pons is a fellow at the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). With his expertise, he is an associate editor for several journals in neuroprosthesis and neural engineering.Professor Dario Farina; Professor Farina is the chair of Neurorehabilitation Engineering at the Imperial College of London. In 2018, he obtained an Honorary Doctorate in Medicine from Aalborg University in Denmark. He has received over 10 million Euros of research funding from the European Research Council. Professor Farina founded and directed the Institute of Neurorehabilitation Systems, University Medical Center Gottingen, Germany. He was President of the International Society of Electrophysiology and Kinesiology (ISEK) between 2012 and 2013.Professor Milos R. Popovic; Professor Popovic is the Director of the KITE Research Institute with the University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto. He was responsible for establishing the Centre for Research in Advances Implant Applications (CRANIA) at the University of Toronto and the UHN Network. In 2004, he co-founded and was co-chair of the Canadian National Spinal Cord Injury Conference. Professor Popovic won first place and the Best Intellectual Property Award at the annual TIEQuest Business Venture for his company, MyndTec Inc.Professor Robert Riener; Professor Riener is the head of the Sensory Motor Systems Lab at ETH Zürich and a professor of rehabilitation robotics ad the Medical Faculty, University of Zurich, Switzerland. He is the founder and President of CYBATHLON, the world's first international competition for people with physical disabilities using bionic technology. He is also the current President of the International Consortium of Rehabilitation Robotics (ICORR) and co-founder and President of MotusAcademy. Professor Riener has published over 400 peer-reviewed journals and 24 patents. He has co-directed the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) of Robotics and was or still is a guest professor at several prestigious universities, including the University of Southern California, the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna and the Shanghai Jiao Tong University.Professor Denny Oetomo; Professor Oetomo is the Director of the University of Melbourne - Fourier Intelligence Joint Research Laboratory. He is the associate editor for various journals, including the IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters, IEEE Transactions on Mechatronics, ASME Journal of Mechanisms and Robotics, and Mechatronics (Elsevier). He has received and overseen 7 Australian Research Council projects in robotics and human-robot interaction. Professor Oetomo is the lead behind the successful technology transfer of the award-winning upper limb assistive robot, the ArmMotusTM EMU, with Fourier Intelligence. The robot received the 2022 Red Dot Award, the iF Design Award, the Medical Design Excellence Award, and the “G-Mark” from the Good Design Award.Dr Manuel Murie Fernández; Dr Fernández is the Medical Director of the Neurorehabilitation Unit of the Hospital ICOT Ciudad de Telde in Spain. He is the head of the neurology service at the San Miguel Clinic, Pamplona, and an Associate Professor at the Public University of Navarra. He completed his fellowship in neurorehabilitation from the University of Western Ontario and has been a mentor for young neurologists in the World Society for Neurorehabilitation. In 2017, Dr Fernández was listed in the Choiseul 100 España as one of the Economic Leaders for Tomorrow. With his expertise, he is sitting on the European Academy of Neurology scientific panel and the editorial board member of Neurología Journal.Dr Marco Hutter; Dr Hutter is the Director of the Centre for Robotics at ETH Zürich. He is the co-founder of multiple companies, including a board member of ANYbotics AG and Gravis Robotics AG, where he is also CEO. Dr Hutter has won several awards and grants, such as the Branco Weiss Fellowship, ETH medal, IEEE/RAS Early Career Award and ERC Starting Grant. He is the associate editor in a few robotics and automation journals.Dr Arno Stienen; Dr Stienen is an Associate Professor at the TU Delft, The Netherlands focusing on human augmentation. He was previously the VP of Product Management at DIH Technologies, and Director at Motek Medical B.V. Dr Stienen was the program director of the Professional Doctorate in Engineering in Robotics at the University of Twente, where he obtained his PhD. He publishes research on rehabilitation robotics, human-machine interaction, exoskeletons, and robotics in unstructured and compliant environments."We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of experts into our team to support our product development efforts," said Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence. "They bring years of experience in some of our most important areas of innovation, including rehabilitation, machine learning, AI, virtual reality training systems, robotics, and more. Their expertise and experience will help us make sure we are always on track with our goals."The board will support the company's growth and innovation by providing feedback, advice, and insight into product development.

