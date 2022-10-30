Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Blunt Object) Offense: 600 Block of T Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Blunt Object) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a blunt object and struck the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Blunt Object).

Additionally, the 17-year-old juvenile male was charged with the below offenses:

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 3100 block of 14 th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects displayed a handgun in their waistband and the suspects then demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 5:39 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1500 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects then demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

