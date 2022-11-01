The Sweetest Creative Girls Contest 'This Pie is Good For Me and My Teacher Too'
Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good, creative contest that is becoming The Sweetest Girl Gig to learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good The Sweetest Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #weuseourvoiceforgood #sweetgirlgig www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Creative Writing Contest for Girls who love to express themselves and make a positve impact.
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Girls Writing Contest (for Talented Middle School Students); We Use Our Voice for Good to make a positive impact.
The most creative entries win a Pie for the Family and Favorite Teacher Too.
Contest runs from November 1st to November 10th, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Girls choose 1 word that can change the world and write 3 sentences saying how 'the word can change the world?'
How Sweet Parents Help Their Kids Participate?
1. Girls in Middle School write one word, and 3 thoughful sentences (hand written, no typed entries).
2. Parents take picture of entry and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
Include: (Include: Your Daughter’s First Name, Grade, and School They Attend in LA).
3. 3 Winners announced on November 11th, 2022 (One from 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We look forward to seeing the sweetest writing entries; and look forward to rewarding Winston Pies Good for Your Family and Your Teacher Too!"
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching positive habits and values that prepare them for life.
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented Middle School Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn money for travel, and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a trip for another girl.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other