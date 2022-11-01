The Sweetest Creative Girls Contest 'This Pie is Good For Me and My Teacher Too'

Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good, creative contest that is becoming The Sweetest Girl Gig to learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good The Sweetest Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #weuseourvoiceforgood #sweetgirlgig www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com