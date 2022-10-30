Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,087 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure in Hartland

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Royalton VSP Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Quechee Road is closed in the intersection of Briar Patch Road in the town of Hartland due to a motor vehicle accident in the area.  

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

You just read:

Road Closure in Hartland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.