Road Closure in Hartland
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton VSP Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Quechee Road is closed in the intersection of Briar Patch Road in the town of Hartland due to a motor vehicle accident in the area.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.