Road Closure in Hartland

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton VSP Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Quechee Road is closed in the intersection of Briar Patch Road in the town of Hartland due to a motor vehicle accident in the area.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.