Subject’s Name in Davenport OIS Released

October 30, 2022

Davenport, Iowa - The individual involved in the October 30, 2022 shooting has been identified as: Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol, (24). An autopsy will take place at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

Two (2) Iowa State Troopers, three (3) Davenport Police Officers and one (1) Bettendorf Police Officer discharged their weapons during the encounter with Carrol. All six (6) have been placed on Critical Incident Leave while the incident is being investigated. No law enforcement personnel were injured during this encounter. Per protocol, their names will not be released prior to being interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

No further information will be released at this time.

OIS PRESS RELEASE #1

October 30, 2022

Davenport, Iowa - On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2:50 am, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated and ended after the vehicle became inoperable in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. During the foot pursuit Officers exchanged gun fire with an occupant and as a result the occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple Officers from several departments were involved. The Officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Inquires please direct to Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn at 563-370-5109. More information will be released when available.