Key area NAT has been launched at 15:00 on 30 October; Relevant individuals must undergo daily nucleic acid testing from 30 October to 1 November (i.e. three tests in three days)

MACAU, October 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre received a report from the Zhuhai authorities last night (29 October) that one 43-year-old female Macao resident was found to have common activity track with a positive case in Zhuhai, at Shunda Express in Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre. The Health Bureau immediately arranged sampling and medical observation for the woman, who then tested positive in the early hours of today (30 October). She was sent to the Public Health Clinical Centre at Estrada do Alto de Coloane for further diagnosis and treatment. She had tested negative in nucleic acid test on 24 October and 26 October, and was classified as an imported case according to epidemiological investigation.

As follow-up, the buildings where the case resided - Block 1 of Edifício Lai Va San Chun at No.43 Rua da Saúde, and Block 1 of Edifício Arco Íris at No. 105 Estrada dos Cavaleiros - have been classified as red-coded zone; besides, a nucleic acid testing drive has been launched at 15:00 on 30 October for the areas which the positive case frequented, so as to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community.

Nucleic acid testing must be done once daily on 30 October, 31 October and 1 November for individuals in the following key areas:

1. Target groups

People who live or work in the area surrounded by Rua de Lei Pou Ch'ôn, Estrada do Canal dos Patos, Rua do Laboratório, Rua Norte do Patane, Rua do Conselheiro Borja, Avenida do General Castelo Branco;

People who live or work in the area surrounded by Avenida Norte do Hipódromo, Praça das Portas do Cerco, Avenida de Artur Tamagnini Barbosa, Travessa dos Cavaleiros, Rua Seis do Bairro Iao Hon, Rua Um do Bairro Iao Hon, Estrada Marginal do Hipódromo, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Avenida do Almirante Magalhães Correia, Avenida Leste do Hipódromo;

Other people who have stayed in the above areas for more than half an hour between 27 October and 29 October;

Considering the higher infection risk in the said areas, there will be no exemption for the test.

2. Testing requirements

The above target individuals must undergo one nucleic acid test daily on 30 October, 31 October and 1 November (i.e. three tests in total), with each test separated by at least 12 hours.

3. Link for booking

The above individuals can make an appointment through the following links:

Free NAT stations (result cannot be used for border crossing): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook;

Self-paid NAT stations (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purpose): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook.

4. Extended service hours in certain NAT stations

To cooperate with this NAT drive, all operating sampling stations will continue to provide testing services. Besides, the following stations will stay open today until 01:00 tomorrow (31 October), and then re-open from 09:00 to 24:00 on 31 October and 1 November. Hence, there is no need to rush for testing. Meanwhile, only Iao Hon Market Park and Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental NAT Stations are still available for self-paid testing.

Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall (New)

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F (New)

Iao Hon Market Park (special lane for red code holders)

Former Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome (special lane for red code holders)

Areia Preta Youth Activity Centre

Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F

Nam Yue - Qingmao Port

Nam Yue - Kon Chi Medical Service Centre

Iao Hon Market Park

Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei

Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental

Trust Leisure Garden/Terminal

Areia Preta Urban Park (near Areia Preta Health Centre)

Leisure Area of Rua Quatro do Bairro Iao Hon

Areia Preta Urban Park (near motorcycles inspection centre)

Macau Medical and Health Federation at Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde

Former Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome

Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

2. Perform antigen test before leaving home

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, individuals in the key area must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

3. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

4. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.