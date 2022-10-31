Chilling Partners with "Guest" Director Finn Callan to Produce Sequel
The acclaimed short and multi-award nominated shot film "Guest" will be getting a sequel. "Guest 2" is will be produced and available first on Chilling.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular US-based scary story app Chilling: Scary Horror Stories is proud to announce that they are partnering with up-and-coming filmmaker Finn Callan to produce "Guest 2," a sequel to the critically acclaimed and multi-award nominated short film "Guest." "Guest 2" will be available first on Chilling and stream along with its predecessor, "Guest." Chilling will also feature unique director commentary for both films that will be exclusive to the platform.
As Chilling expands into video content, this is just a taste of the type of content we plan to bring to our users in the future.
Chilling has established an impeccable vertical ecosystem for everything horror. Horror lovers no longer have to browse through endless content on various online platforms to find their desired types of horror stories. With Chilling, there is a massive community of horror lovers who can interact, share their stories, and listen to audiobooks and podcasts at a very low price. They can add their favorite stories to playlists so they can easily find and listen to them any time they want.
Chilling recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic. For the first time, our audience is able to invest directly in Chilling and own a part of this fast-growing community. To learn more about this exciting opportunity to be part of the Chilling story, visit our campaign page at www.republic.com/chilling
