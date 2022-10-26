In Time for Halloween The Dark Somnium Joins Chilling
Chilling is proud to welcome its newest narrator, The Dark Somnium to our growing team of creators!RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular US-based scary story listening app Chilling: Scary Horror Stories is proud to announce the addition to their team, the newest narrator, The Dark Somnium. He joins an already fantastic group of narrators on the Chilling platform. His unique sound and experience are a welcome addition.
The Dark Somnium is a popular horror narrator on YouTube. With over 800 videos and nearly 600,000 subscribers, he is a pillar in the horror narration community. In addition to narration, The Dark Somnium is aComposer, Sound Designer and Graphic Designer and we are excited to welcome him to the team.
An impeccable vertical ecosystem for everything horror has been established by Chilling. Scary story lovers no longer have to browse through thousands of stories on various online platforms to find their desired types of horror stories. With the Chilling app, there is a massive community of horror lovers who can interact with each other, share their stories, and listen to audiobooks and podcasts at a very low price. They can add their favorite stories to playlists so they can easily find and listen to them any time they want.
Chilling recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic. For the first time, our audience is able to invest directly in Chilling and own a part of this fast-growing community. To learn more about this exciting opportunity to be part of the Chilling story, visit our campaign page at www.republic.com/chilling
