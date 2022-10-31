FoodChain ID Adds BeVeg Vegan Certification to Meet Growing Product Demand
FoodChain ID adopts BeVeg Vegan trademark ensuring products are truly vegan & cruelty-free according to globally accredited ISO Vegan certification standard.
Food Chain ID's adoption of BeVeg vegan certification offers brands a great complement to Non-GMO Project verification and organic certification to further distinguish their products.”IOWA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodChain ID, a leading provider of technology-enabled product certification solutions, today announces the addition of BeVeg Vegan Certification to its North American certification capabilities. FoodChain ID adopts BeVeg vegan Certification, the only vegan certification with ISO accreditation in the world, in response to increased market demand for vegan labeled products and the credibility provided by third-party certification. The vegan food market is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13% from 2021 to 2028.
— Nate Ensrud, VP of Technical Services at FoodChain ID
“FoodChain ID is excited to share the news of our partnership with BeVeg, an organization that aligns with our goal to offer certification standards which enhance our customers’ business success,” states Nate Ensrud, VP of Technical Services at FoodChain ID. “FoodChain is well-known in the food industry, with more products verified under the Non-GMO Project than all our competitors combined. BeVeg Vegan Certification supports consumer confidence in product integrity based on a rigorous standard for vegan labeled products. Food Chain ID's adoption of BeVeg vegan certification offers brands a great complement to Non-GMO Project verification and organic certification to further distinguish their products.”
BeVeg Vegan Certification is the only ISO 17065 and 17067 accredited vegan trademark, and the only vegan certification standard with animal allergen controls. FoodChain ID will serve as a certification body in North America to ensure that products using the BeVeg Vegan trademark are truly vegan, meaning free from animal ingredients and no animal testing, according to BeVeg requirements. Customers will benefit from FoodChain ID’s unique SupplyTrak® certification system, which allows management of supply data, documentation, and certification status across multiple certifications and the ability to coordinate audits to minimize disruption to facility operations and maximize cost-saving opportunities.
Carissa Kranz, Esq., BeVeg Founder and CEO, explains, “We are thrilled to start our partnership with FoodChain ID. When we looked at the reputation of FoodChain ID for exceptional service and commitment to high-quality certification, we saw an opportunity to extend the BeVeg mission and reach more food companies and consumers in the North American market. Through FoodChain ID, BeVeg vegan certification ensures consumer confidence, clears up consumer confusion, and signals a clear message of credibility to retailers for Vegan labeled products.”
FoodChain ID adopts BeVeg and announced their partnership during the SupplySide® West show. For more information on how BeVeg Vegan Certification can enhance your vegan product credibility and sales potential, stop by FoodChain ID booth number 4486 during show hours to learn how to get certifiedvegan.
About FoodChain ID
Over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain rely on FoodChain ID as their trusted partner to navigate the increasingly regulated food economy with greater transparency, safety and sustainability. By providing clients with technology-enabled solutions supported by the industry’s most comprehensive data and knowledgeable experts, FoodChain ID is an essential source of timely, accurate information and expertise. Services include product certification, food safety solutions, regulatory compliance, product development and testing solutions.
Ceci Snyder
Food Chain ID
+1 202-996-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Benefits of BeVeg Vegan Certification