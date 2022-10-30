Stargardt Disease Treatment Significantly Improves Vision
94.1% of patients with Stargardt Retinal Disease showed benefit following MD Stem Cell Treatment
MD Stem Cells eye disease experience and statistically significant results can truly benefit patients.”USA, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargardt Disease (STGD) is one of the more common inherited retinal diseases, typically causing loss of vision, blank spots and problems with color vision. Also called Stargardt Macular Dystrophy, it is typically from a mutation in the ABC4 gene. Stargardt often presents in childhood or adolescence and causes loss of vision over time- leading to legal blindness. The natural course of the disease is to worsen until vision is very poor.
MD Stem Cells has developed a cellular medicine approach to treat Stargardt and other retinal and optic nerve diseases. 94.1% of patients with Stargardt treated with their approach had benefit. Their published paper: Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study (SCOTS): Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells in the Treatment of Stargardt Disease has almost 4000 views of the abstract and key points.
Of Stargardt patients treated, 94.1% showed improved or stable vision in the follow up period; 76.5% had visual acuity improvement in one or both eyes and 17.6% stabilized their vision in the follow up period . Both eyes were treated in the study: a total of 85.3% of treated eyes showed benefit with 61.8% showing visual improvement and 23.5% remaining stable in the follow up period. The results were highly statistically significant- the gold standard in medicine that shows the procedure was responsible for the benefits. There were no adverse events or complications with the treatment.
The Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study II ( SCOTS2) uses the patient's own stem cells for treatment. The patient is sedated and there is no pain. They harvest a small portion of the patient’s bone marrow, separate the active stem cell population, and treat the patient with 2 ocular injections followed by intravenous- all under a short period of anesthesia.
MD Stem Cells has treated a number of eye diseases and shown improvement. In addition to Stargardt, these include AMD (macular degeneration), Retinitis Pigmentosa, Usher, Cone-Rod, Rod-Cone, Cone dystrophy, Bests dystrophy, non-perfusion retinopathy, retinal injury, retinal inflammation such as POHS or choroiditis, certain diabetic retinopathies and certain post Retinal Detachment vision loss. A number of optic nerve conditions have also responded including Glaucoma, NAION, LHON, ADOA, optic nerve ischemia/ neuropathy/ optic neuritis/optic atrophy/ and optic nerve compression.
MD Stem Cells has vast experience with eye disease and has published multiple medical and scientific papers. This is reassuring to patients and health care providers seeking treatment options. MD Stem Cells has the knowledge to carefully treat your retinal or optic nerve condition, if appropriate, leading to optimal results.
Receive information about participating in SCOTS2 by emailing Dr. Levy at stevenlevy@mdstemcells.com with your name, cell phone, email address and brief history of their disease. You may also use the contact us page on www.mdstemcells.com or call directly 203-423-9494. MD Stem Cells has no grant support and is not a pharmaceutical company; this is a patient sponsored studies and the patients pay for both treatment and travel.
