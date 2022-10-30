WinXDVD Unleashes Big Halloween Deals: Up to 67% OFF on DVD Video Converter and More

Digiarty WinXDVD's 2022 Halloween deals are live, offering huge discounts on all products including WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX Video Converter, WinX MediaTrans, and WinX DVD Copy Pro. Deals for a single item and combo will end on November 5.

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No tricks here. It's all treats for 2022 Halloween. Digiarty Software, Inc. (WinXDVD) is celebrating this spooky season with a massive Halloween sale. It covers deals for the best sellers, best combo, and the bundle. All products on the website are involved in this promotion, including WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX Video Converter, WinX MediaTrans, and WinX DVD Copy Pro. Participants can choose to buy a single product or a combo according to their needs. This event will run until November 5th. For more details, check out:

Read about the freakishly good deals from WinXDVD below:

1. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: $34.95 (original price: $49.95) for 3 PCs + a free gift

This program is primarily designed to turn a video DVD into a digital file. And, it also supports converting ISO image files and VIDEO_TS folders to a mainstreaming format. Whether it is a homemade DVD or a commercial disc with region code restriction and copy protection schemes embedded, it can be easily read and converted to a desired format. The available output formats include but are not limited to MP4, MOV, MPEG2, AVI, and MP3. And, there are also optimized presets for popular devices, social network sites, and programs. This way, non-tech savvy users don't have to play with the complicated video audio parameters but still get a good result. As the only DVD ripper supporting Level-3 hardware acceleration, it delivers at least 5X faster ripping speed than similar programs in the market.

2. WinX Video Converter: $19.95 (original price: $29.95) for 3 PCs + a free gift

This is a versatile and GPU-accelerated tool built with features to convert, compress, and edit videos. It can convert videos in any format such as MP4, HEVC, AV1, MKV, and MOV. More than 420 output profiles are available to choose from. It can compress HD and 4K UHD videos to a suitable size while keeping great quality to solve video storage, sharing, or playback problems. And, it can perform some basic video editing tasks such as trimming and merging videos.

3. WinX MediaTrans: $19.95 (original price: $29.95) for 3 PCs + a free gift

This is a great alternative to iTunes. With WinX MediaTrans, users can manage and backup the files of iPhone and iPad, and transfer files like videos and photos between iOS devices and computers quickly. And, no data loss occurs. But that's not all of it. For example, it can also encrypt files, make ringtones, and change the format of videos, music, e-books, and images.

In addition, the combo and bundle are also heavily reduced:

1. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum + WinX DVD Copy Pro: now just $79.95, down from $209.95, over 60% off.

2. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum + WinX Video Converter: now just $69.95, down from $209.95, 67% off.

3. WinX Media Management Bundle (Winx DVD Ripper + Winx Video Converter + WinX MediaTrans + WinX DVD Copy Pro + 5KPlayer): now just $144.95, down from $299.95, over 50% off.

Pricing and Availability

This Halloween sale is for all people around the world. It runs until November 5, so make sure to make selections before the treats expire.

These products (except WinX DVD Copy Pro) are fully compatible with Windows and Mac computers.

About Digiarty Software, Inc. (WinXDVD)

With 16 years of development, Digiarty Software has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering easy and creative solutions of free DVD digitizing, DVD burning, HD/4K video conversion, online video downloads, media playback, iPhone file management, and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.

