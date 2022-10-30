PURSUIT LEADS TO OFFICER INVOLVED IN SHOOTING
Davenport, Iowa - On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2:50 am, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated and ended after the vehicle became inoperable in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.
The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. During the foot pursuit Officers exchanged gun fire with an occupant and as a result the occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Multiple Officers from several departments were involved. The Officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
Inquires please direct to Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn at 536-370-5109. More information will be released when available.
