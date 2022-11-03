Submit Release
Truli Italian Food & Drink Named 'Brand to Watch" in 2023!

Truli logo

One of Truli's interior photos- carefully curated space

Truli "curated" dining room

Truli refreshing

Coconut Creek, Florida modern Italian trattoria given the honor by FastCasual.com

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opened on January 15, 2022, Truli Italian Food & Drink is located at Promenade at Coconut Creek and has become a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

“The distinction we have just received from FastCasual.com was quite unexpected but, of course, welcomed” said Doug Zeif, Founder and CEO. “Our team is ecstatic as they have all worked so hard and though so much adversity tied to the tail end of the pandemic. I am really proud of them!” Zeif also said, “We intentionally wanted to make the necessary tweaks to the entire operation prior to pursuing expansion, especially as we have yet to finish formulating and honing our intended, go-forward, elevated fast casual format. Likely that will be launched with the opening of our second location coming this Spring.” Said Zeif. He continued ”We think a lot of that pre-work has been done over the past ten months and, with the Guest feedback we have been receiving along with a strong economic model, we feel like we are ready to move forward.”

Truli Italian Food & Drink is a modern Italian Trattoria with a significant alcoholic beverage element- cocktails on tap and batched/bottled, a forward- thinking wine program and draft & bottled beers. Designed by Anne Faherty, Truli has many choices of Antipasti, Insalate, Pizze, Chef’s Favoriti, main Piatti, and a Create Your Own (“CYO”) section of the menu where Guests choose their noodle, choose their sauce and, if they so choose, add a protein or two to their meal.

“Building Truli during the tail end of the pandemic was challenging, but our amazing team of dedicated experts overcame those challenges and we launched this brand”, said Zeif. “As you know there are a LOT of Mom & Pop Italian restaurants out there and a LOT of chains with large footprint, full-service format. We aim to ‘hit it where they ain’t’- meaning smaller footprint, elevated fast-casual service, and delicious, craveable food & drink.”

