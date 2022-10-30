Cultural Affairs Bureau cancels large-scale cultural and artistic activities today

MACAU, October 30 - In response to the evolution of the pandemic situation and in order to ensure the safety of the participants, the Cultural Affairs Bureau cancels the following large-scale cultural and artistic activities scheduled for today (30 October): the 25th Lusofonia Festival, the activities “Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair” and wine tasting, integrated in the 4th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the “Cultural Heritage Protection Law Promotion Festival 2022”, the Macao Chinese Orchestra Season Opening Concert 2022-23 “Impressions of the Taihang Mountains” and the charity session “Contemporary Meets Tradition”, integrated in the 34th Macao International Music Festival. Other arrangements will be announced in due course. The Cultural Affairs Bureau thanks members of the public for their understanding and cooperation.