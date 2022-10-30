Two more Macao residents tested positive for COVID-19, classified as import-related cases; Daily rapid antigen testing is required for all people in Macao from 30 October to 1 November

MACAU, October 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that two more positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in Macao. The duo, both Macao resident aged 13 years old, are the sons of the positive case reported this morning (30 October). Both are junior 2 students of Ilha Verde Secondary School. They were listed as close contacts after their co-living mother had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The boys tested negative on 27 October and tested positive today (30 October). They have been classified as import-related cases.

In order to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community and to lower the risk of viral transmission, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided to require all people in Macao to conduct COVID-19 rapid antigen testing (RAT) on a daily basis, for a period of 3 consecutive days from today (30 October) to 1 November.

For the procedures of the rapid antigen test, declaration of test result and notes on usage, please refer to the following link (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/en.aspx#clg21693). The public should perform the test and interpret the result according to the user instructions in the RAT kit, and then report the result to the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/).

If a positive RAT result is reported, the health code will be converted to a red code. If the result is declared as positive by mistake, one is requested to re-declare it as soon as possible by re-selecting the result as “negative” and submitting the correct result photo, the health code will not be affected then.

Anyone who fails to declare their RAT result on the specified dates will see their Macao Health Code converted to a yellow code. For example:

If one fails to declare their RAT result on 30 October, their Macao Health Code will be converted to a yellow code on 31 October. They must declare their RAT result within 31 October in order to restore a green health code; otherwise, their Macao Health Code will be locked in yellow on 1 November, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own cost in order to have the green health code back. If one fails to declare their RAT result on 31 October, their Macao Health Code will be converted to a yellow code on 1 November. They must declare their RAT result within 1 November in order to restore a green health code; otherwise, their Macao Health Code will be locked in yellow on 2 November, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own cost in order to have the green health code back. If one fails to declare their RAT result on 1 November, their Macao Health Code will be converted to a yellow code on 2 November. They must declare their RAT result within 2 November in order to restore a green health code; otherwise, their Macao Health Code will be locked in yellow on 3 November, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own cost in order to have the green health code back.

If your health code turns yellow despite having conducted a RAT as required, please visit the platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) to apply for removal of yellow code.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) for transferral to the CHCSJ to undergo nucleic acid testing. The person with positive RAT result and the co-living individuals must not go out; relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that residents should have 10 RAT kits remaining from the supplies distributed during the “6.18” epidemic. The sampling procedures of RAT test kits may vary slightly from one brand to another; users are advised to read the kit instructions before use, carry out the test accordingly, and assist family members in need (e.g. the elderly) in declaring the test result through the Macao Health Code.