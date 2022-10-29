GEO Week 2022

Water is at the core of sustainable development. Access to sufficient quantity and quality of water is fundamental for human well-being, socio-economic development, the preservation of healthy ecosystems and to moderate climate change.

This session will focus on how the work of GEO, through its Members States, Participating Organizations and Work Programme activities converges with youth initiatives around water issues. This session will cover scientific, and policy related efforts taken by key actors to involve young people in activities linked to water.

Water is a key foundation for achieving Sustainable Development Goals 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and 14 (life below water). Moreover, as water scarcity, poor water quality and inadequate sanitation also affect the ecosystems’ resiliency, food production, industry, nutrition and human well-being worldwide, water is also related to SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequality), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships to achieve the Goal).

Chair: Albert DeGarmo (USA – NOAA)