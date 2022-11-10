Righting Real Estate Helps Realtors Succeed and Maintain a Life Balance While Preventing Burn-Out
Righting Real Estate is an intersection where your on-the-grind entrepreneur self meets your healthy self-confidence and becomes rooted in the garden of your self-worth.
Owner, Courtney Kattengell, top realtor and trailblazing business coach, provides one-on-one coaching, retreats, and workshops, to help realtors succeed.
Owner Courtney Kattengell, top realtor and trailblazing business coach, provides one-on-one coaching, retreats, and workshops, to help realtors succeed.
Individual coaching will focus on your goals and work on issues blocking you from being your best self and living your highest potential.”NEW ORLEANS , LA , UNITED STATES , November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly two decades, Courtney Kattengell is convinced that real estate is the most exciting field. She says the industry hurls fresh challenges and opportunities every day, and she loves making order out of the chaos. After witnessing the recent alarming burnout among realtors, she began providing one-on-one coaching, retreats, workshops, and other services to realtors, referring to her offerings as "Righting Real Estate". Trained in cognitive-behavioral therapy, she is experienced in addressing the business "disorders" of stress and burnout.
— Courtney Kattengell, Owner of Righting Real Estate
Righting Real Estate (RRE) was designed with what Kattengell refers to as her "Boss B*tch" entrepreneurs in mind. She helps her clients address the high-octane work demands in the real estate industry with an intersectional therapeutic platform. "The crossover from personal to business life is blurred like never before, and there is no cookie-cutter coaching program that addresses an individual realtor's needs," Kattengell says about her tailor-made programs. "Each coaching client comes with different experiences, both in life and professionally, which lends itself to different coping mechanisms and blind spots. Together, we will evaluate your needs and build a system that works for you."
As a top realtor and trailblazing business coach, Kattengell understands the often devastating demands of success. She describes herself as a Realtor, Associate Broker, Mom, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Friend, Provider, Organizer of all things, Vacation Planner, Carpool Scheduler, Laundry Do-er, Partner, Board Member, Volunteer, Room Captain, Grocery Shopper, Extraordinaire, Meal Planner, Bill Payer, Homework Helper, and Kid Shuffler.
"As a real estate agent, there comes the point where you hit the ceiling and can no longer grow on your own, or if you are growing, you are possibly neglecting other parts of your life," Kattengell says, "I define 'burnout' as a loss of energy, both mental and physical, that makes it difficult to keep hustling. It can come on slowly or suddenly, and it's more prevalent than many people like to admit. Righting Real Estate is an intersection where your on-the-grind entrepreneur self meets your healthy self-confidence and becomes rooted in the garden of your self-worth".
During the height of the pandemic, Kattengell worked with realtors and small business owners to help them get back on the path to personal and business success. Her services include individual coaching sessions, in-person or through Zoom. Kattengell offers a free 30-minute consultation to help her identify which areas require attention. "Individual coaching will focus on your goals and work on issues blocking you from being your best self and living your highest potential," Kattengell says. After the initial consult, realtors or business owners can sign up for weekly or bi-weekly sessions.
Workshops and retreats are another part of the successful Righting Real Estate method. Through her well-thought-out and purposeful agenda, Kattengell dives into the harsh realities of the real estate industry. Especially now, with the housing market shifting, the stress of the industry can really affect the relationships realtors have with themselves and others. But with Kattengell as their guide, participants have reported feeling recharged after her workshop or retreats possessing a new awareness of how and why they interact with others the way they do. This insight paves the way for them to experience tremendous personal and professional success.
In addition to interpersonal work, Kattengell spreads her message at speaking engagements. She is available to host a retreat, corporate meeting, or conference and will customize the topics to fit the group's requests. Guest speaker topics vary from the nuts and bolts of real estate to more interpersonal topics like mental health and wellness, healing from the inside out, self-care, and more.
Paige DeVries, who Kattengell worked with as a professional coach and mentor, says of her sessions: "When I was a new real estate agent, she absolutely set me up for success. One of Courtney's great skills is her ability to listen to my individual goals and insightfully look at my current business practice and find areas for development. The advice she gives is always practical, specific, and achievable. Her counseling considers my interests and strengths as she draws from her professional expertise to craft a game plan for success. I am grateful that I worked with Courtney early in my career because it has given me insight into how to grow my business in a way that aligns with my personality and values and has set me on the path to a career doing something I love."
Is it time to reflect, revise, and recharge? Could your bottom line benefit from some personalized therapy with an empathetic touch? Visit or send Righting Real Estate a message to courtney@rightingrealestate.com today or visit https://rightingrealestate.com/what-i-do to find out how reframing your false and overcritical perceptions can boost your "A" game.
Courtney Kattengell
Righting Real Estate
+1 504-214-9830
courtney@rightingrealestate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Righting Real Estate: Why It Was Created