ICRA rating LLC UAE helps Zambia real estate company secure a loan of $1.12M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A credit rating is an evaluation of a borrower's creditworthiness generally or in relation to a financial obligation. Any organization seeking a loan is given a credit rating. It could be a person, a business, a state, or a sovereign authority. The credit ratings are assigned by the agencies such as ICRA Rating LLC UAE.

Sahil Bansal, COO, of ICRA, says that the credit ratings by ICRA significantly impact how well-positioned commercial businesses and financial institutions are. These ratings are intended to assist these organizations in demonstrating to customers their creditworthiness. Recently ICRA Rating LLC UAE rated a top-notch Zambia-based firm. ICRA helps in improving commercial credit ratings, which are basically a numerical assessment of a firm's likelihood of defaulting on its debt and an overall score of the company's creditworthiness.

It is worth mentioning that high-quality credit ratings help corporates in two prolonged approaches: credit ratings are being used to showcase the repayment potential to the clients and banks the corporate is trying to attain any lending. Secondly, to exhibit the corporate's credit repayment capabilities. It also improves financial rating, and building trust across the market for various purposes is crucial.

Credit ratings are assigned after analyzing various factors about the company, such as asset quality, capitalization, and earnings. Hence, independent credit ratings can be further used as proof of legitimacy. Reliable credit rating helps to borrow corporations avail debt at the lowest rate of Interest possible because credit rating is one of the significant factors determining the interest rate on debt.

Banks and lenders are always hesitant to work with companies at higher risk of not repaying the loans on time. But the firms with good credit ratings have this reliability in their work that decision making gets easy for banks. From Credit Rating, banks analyze the repayment capacity of the firm, which further is highly helpful for lenders to make better investment decisions. Similarly, the recent ratings by ICRA Rating LLC UAE have helped the real estate firm based in Zambia hassle-freely secure a loan of $1.12m USD.

ICRA Rating LLC UAE has a highly qualified team with over 25 years of combined expertise in audit, inspection, and certification. The firm is working towards building a more trustworthy market for smooth cross-border trading by assigning accurate credit ratings.

