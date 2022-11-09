Submit Release
HawkStar Press Releases The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing

John Egan’s Book ‘Is an Amazingly Practical Primer for Content Marketing,’ Says Content Marketing Expert Joe Pulizzi

— Author, podcaster, marketing speaker and entrepreneur Joe Pulizzi
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HawkStar Press today announced the release of The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing: Success Secrets for Beginners. The book, authored by content creator and content marketing strategist John Egan, provides a hands-on roadmap for building a content marketing program — and building revenue.

“The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing is an amazingly practical primer for content marketing. It’s a must-read for any communications professional,” says author, podcaster, marketing speaker and entrepreneur Joe Pulizzi, founder of The Tilt and author of Content Inc.

The book empowers entrepreneurs, content creators, content marketing strategists and others to:

• Develop a content marketing program on a tight budget.
• Create high-quality content.
• Generate buzz around a brand’s content.
• Build brand authority.
• Generate more revenue.

The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing is available now. The price is $17.99 for the paperback version, $9.99 for the e-book and $22.99 for the hardcover edition. For a limited time, the e-book is priced at 99 cents. To order the book, visit Amazon.com.

About John Egan

John Egan of Austin, Texas, is the author of The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing: Success Secrets for Beginners, and a content creator and content marketing strategist. Among the companies that have published Egan’s online content are Forbes Advisor, Bankrate, CreditCards.com, Experian, Capital One, The Balance and SHRM. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas and Southern New Hampshire University.

John Egan
Jayhawk Media LLC
john@johnegan.net
Content marketing lessons

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.