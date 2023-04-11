Over 7 in 10 Small and Midsize Businesses Lack a Content Marketing Program or Strategy, Survey Finds

Social media posts rank as the No. 1 content marketing format for small and midsize businesses that have a content marketing program or strategy.
Social Media Posts Are Most Popular Content Marketing Format Among SMBs
Unfortunately, most SMBs are missing out on a cost-effective method for promoting themselves through blog posts, videos and other content marketing vehicles.”
— John Egan
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 7 in 10 (71%) small and midsize businesses in the U.S. lack a content marketing program or strategy, according to a survey commissioned by HawkStar Press.
Among businesses with up to 100 employees, 28% of decision-makers reported having a content marketing program or strategy, compared with 30% at businesses with 101 to 500 employees. Businesses were much more likely to engage in direct sales (44%) or online or offline advertising, including search engine marketing (40%).
YouGov conducted the online survey Dec. 1-5, 2022, of 508 business decision-makers at small to midsize businesses (SMBs) with 500 or fewer employees.
“It’s understandable that 7 in 10 SMBs lack a content marketing program or strategy, given that they’re coping with budget and personnel constraints. But they’re losing ground to the 29% of SMBs that do have a content marketing program or strategy,” said content creator and content marketing strategist John Egan, owner of Austin, Texas-based HawkStar Press and author of The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing: Success Secrets for Beginners.
“Unfortunately, most SMBs are missing out on a cost-effective method for promoting themselves through blog posts, videos and other content marketing vehicles,” Egan added. “Content marketing packs a solid punch when it comes to return on investment, yet it doesn’t need to break the bank. A little time and a little money can go a long toward achieving content marketing success.”
Among SMBs with a content marketing program or strategy, 77% reported these efforts had been successful in 2022, and 72% reported they planned to spend more on content marketing in 2023. Meanwhile, 81% indicated their business understands the value of content marketing.
Here are other highlights of the survey findings:
• Employees working on content marketing: Of those businesses that have a content marketing program or strategy, 36% reported having one to five internal employees working on these efforts. The same percentage had six to 20 internal employees assigned to these efforts.
• Contractors working on content marketing: Among SMBs with a content marketing program or strategy, 38% reported having one to five contractor workers handling these efforts and 31% reported having six to 20. The rest had no contract workers or more than 20 contract workers assigned to content marketing projects. Eight percent said they didn’t know.
• Content marketing formats: Social media posts were the most common form of content marketing for SMB content marketers (63%), followed by video (50%), testimonials and reviews (46%), and blog posts (41%).
• ROI for content marketing: Social media posts also led the way when it came to content marketing that SMB decision-makers believe deliver the best ROI (40%). Next were video (28%), testimonials and reviews (22%), and user-generated content (20%). Although 41% of SMB content marketers reported using blog posts, just 12% said it was the form of content marketing that produces the best ROI.
About HawkStar Press
HawkStar Press is the publishing arm of Jayhawk Media, a content marketing business owned and operated by content marketing entrepreneur John Egan. Jayhawk Media’s clients include Forbes Advisor, Experian, Capital One, Investopedia and U.S. News & World Report.
Methodology
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 508 business decisionmakers (head of a team, group or small organization and above; age 18+). Fieldwork was undertaken between Dec. 1-5, 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of small to medium-size business decision-makers of businesses with 500 or fewer employees.
