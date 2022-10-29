ATELIER Playa Mujeres receives 3 awards from the Travel Weekly 2022 Magellan Awards

ATELIER Playa Mujeres has won in the categories Gold Luxury Hotel/Resort, Gold Standard Room Design, and Silver Beach/Resort Hotel

At ATELIER Playa Mujeres, we feel honored to be recognized in 3 different categories of the Travel Weekly 2022 Magellan Awards. ” — Vicente Madrigal, Chief Commercial Officer of ADH

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel chain recognized for its innovative concepts of Handcrafted Hospitality®, Addictive Service®, and Barefoot Luxury®, announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres “All Suites Luxury Resort” was awarded the Gold Luxury Hotel/Resort, Gold Standard Room Design and Silver Beach/Resort Hotel categories at Travel Weekly 2022 Magellan Awards.

Travel Weekly is the travel and tourism industry’s leading media with great prestige since the information and opinions it shares are a reference for companies, travel agents, and tourists worldwide. For its part, Travel Weekly Magellan Awards are recognized for being indicators of excellence across all segments that make up the tourism industry.

“At ATELIER Playa Mujeres, we feel honored to be recognized in 3 different categories of the Travel Weekly 2022 Magellan Awards. The quality of the services, the design of the rooms, the cleanliness of the beach, and the sustainable approach of ATELIER de Hoteles have made ATELIER Playa Mujeres stand out in the travel and hospitality industry of the Mexican Caribbean and the world,” mentioned Vicente Madrigal, Chief Commercial Officer of ADH.

The Magellan Awards winners are judged on the highest standards of excellence in each category, based on Travel Weekly's extensive experience and by the most qualified judges in the industry.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a resort that stands out for its spectacular architectural design, its privileged location facing the sea, and for the incomparable attention and service of its Arteleros.

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and disruptive Mexican hotel chain born in 2015, with contemporary Mexican art as a differentiating value and the common thread of its concepts, which include strategy, passion, commitment, and Barefoot Luxury ®. ATELIER de Hoteles offers in its four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, with high service standards, two of them currently located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancún, Quintana Roo and with future openings projected in the most important beach and business destinations in Mexico.

