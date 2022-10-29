RE: Road Closure - US RT 4 - Mendon

Roadway is open

From: Sheehan, Nicholas

Sent: Saturday, October 29, 2022 12:22 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure - US RT 4 - Mendon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US RT 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.