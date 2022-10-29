Submit Release
RE: Road Closure - US RT 4 - Mendon

Roadway is open

 

From: Sheehan, Nicholas
Sent: Saturday, October 29, 2022 12:22 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - US RT 4 - Mendon

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US RT 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

RE: Road Closure - US RT 4 - Mendon

