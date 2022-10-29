RE: Road Closure - US RT 4 - Mendon
Roadway is open
From: Sheehan, Nicholas
Sent: Saturday, October 29, 2022 12:22 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - US RT 4 - Mendon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US RT 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
Please drive carefully.