World's Best Connectors Hosted a Successful Annual Conference in Arizona
Some of the World's Best Connectors' partners and sponsors gathered for a meet-&-greet before over 80 executives attended the WBC's "Leading...from the Top Conference Presented by ASU" on October 27, 2022.
Representatives from various cities (pictured here is Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, WBC CEO Denise Meridith, Chandler Councilman OD Harris, and Casa Grande Director of Communications LaTonya Jordan-Smith).were speakers at the Leading...from the Top Conference
Over 80 CEOs and business owners heard from public officials, academia, and other business leaders about what it will take to be successful in 2023
With the passage of one of the most challenging business periods in US history, it was important to regroup to explore what changes are needed in mindsets and methods for 2023.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s Best Connectors, a national virtual community of C-suite executives, hosted its fourth annual conference—Leading…From the Top Presented by Arizona State University—on October 27, 2022. Over 80 executives and business owners attended in-person at SkySong Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, or online, to hear and learn about how being a successful CEO in 2023 will differ from what it took to be one in 2019.
— Denise Meridith
The over 20 speakers included public officials and agencies, like Mayors Kate Gallego and Corey Woods; Congressional members like Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton and Luis Herrera from Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s office; and Council people OD Harris from Chandler and Solange Whitehead from Scottsdale. In addition to the representatives from ASU (Senior Director of Social Embeddedness Christine Ngo and Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication Dean Battinto Batts), Rhonda Todd, Cornell’s new Director of Inclusive Academic Advising joined from Ithaca, NY via Zoom. The remaining speakers represented a wide variety of well-established industries and organizations, such as JM Arbour Wealth Management, the Arizona Commerce Authority, Ahura, Bitwise Industries, Denise Meridith Consultants, Eliances, Trin and Associates, Arizona Business Consulting, Connect to Your City, Celebrate You, 1st Class Consultant LLC, C-Suite Network, APS, Lochbox, and Keats Coaching. Excellent support services included Production Services AZ, Jasperz Catering, Elements Scottsdale, Leroy Pelie Artist, and WHOVA.
In addition to the informative panel discussions, there were plenty of opportunities provided for networking during a meet-&-greet for WBC partners and sponsors; a post-conference happy hour; and a luncheon that was devoted to how to keep executives’ families fit physically, mentally, and economically. Speakers highlighted generational issues (e.g., “Baby Boomers Blueprint to the 21st Century,” a new book by Gerran Bettison-Clark, and WBC’s new Project NILO initiative to help student-athletes and their parents navigate the NIL-Name, Likeness, and Image maze).
WBC is looking forward to an exciting 2023, which will engage business executives and owners nationwide in the wide variety of programs and projects discussed above. For example, during the luncheon, www.MyHealthyArizona.com, a new initiative to increase public awareness and involvement in wellness and fitness was introduced. Hospitals, health and fitness organizations, sports and youth groups, and others in central and northern Arizona can contact worldsbestconnectors@gmail.com to request a special introductory membership to MyHealthyArizona.com. Other activities to look forward to in 2023 include the new DivTech Insights online journal (www.divtechinsights.com), which will highlight successful diversity initiatives in the technology industry, and a Crypto/NFTs for Executives workshop.
To learn more about WBC, including how to become a WBC partner, sponsor or associate, executives, business owners, and public officials can join the WBC’s mailing list at https://thewbcs.tiny.us/3x6rew3u
