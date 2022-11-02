Smart Business Owner & Investor Seminar In New York & New Jersey
Princeton, NJ, November 2022 - A Neumann & Associates, NJ, announced the 20th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.
I am truly surprised how many people attended, and how much interest there was. I was happy to be able to attend and to share some information with your clients”PRINCETON, NJ, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates LLC, New Jersey, announced their next, 20th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”. The event will provide business sellers and buyers with in-depth knowledge how to value privately held businesses and how to properly plan an exit or investment strategy.
— Philip Forlenza, Attorney
Topics include:
• Business valuations that withstand negotiation pressures
• What is needed for a valuation and what are key ratios to value a business
• The right professional packages to attract capable, legitimate buyers
• How to qualify investors & sellers and which ones to avoid
• How to obtain a solid offer with the best deal structure for yourself
• What to do with Uncle Sam and what to look for in a closing attorney
The event will be held at the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal, 100 College Road East, Princeton, NJ 08540 on Thursday November 10, 2019, both at 8:30 am to 12:30pm (Lunch will be served). Individual consultations are available by the firm's teammembers
Interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel for registration information or register at www.TransferMyBusiness.com
Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
+1 732-732-6777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
0:02 / 1:43 A Neumann & Associates - How We Work