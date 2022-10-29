Two New Associate Attorneys Join Szaferman Lakind Blumstein & Blader

Alexandrea Jacinto will focus on Personal Injury matters, Stephanie-Rose Orlando will focus on business, and litigation matters.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Szaferman Lakind is excited to welcome two associate attorneys to the firm. Alexandrea Jacinto joins the firm as part of the Personal Injury Department while Stephanie-Rose Orlando will be a member of the firm's Business and Litigation departments.

Ms. Jacinto earned a B.A. in Government and Law with a minor in History from Lafayette College in Easton, PA and earned her law degree from Fordham University School of Law in New York, NY. She served as a Notes and Articles Editor for the Fordham Intellectual Property, Media & Entertainment Law Journal. Following graduation, Ms. Jacinto clerked for the Honorable Clarkson Fisher, Jr. in the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division in West Long Branch, NJ.

Ms. Orlando earned a B.A. in Philosophy with a minor in Women and Gender Studies and a concentration in law and philosophy from The College of New Jersey, graduating magna cum laude. She earned her law degree from Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle, PA. While in law school she participated in the Medical Legal Partnership Clinic, working with patients and hospitals on a variety of legal issues and served as an intern for the Honorable Jennifer P. Wilson in U.S. District Court, Middle District of PA. Prior to joining the firm she served as law clerk to the Honorable Carmen Messano, P.J.A.D. Ms. Orlando is admitted to the New Jersey State Bar (2021) and the United States District Court, District of New Jersey (2022).

"We are pleased to welcome Alexandrea and Stephanie-Rose to the firm," commented Founding Partner Barry Szaferman. "They both will be great assets to our clients and to the Szaferman Lakind Family."

Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News & World Report™'s Best Law Firms® from 2014 through 2022.* Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 25+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, worker's compensation, commercial real estate and land use and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.

*Szaferman Lakind was selected to U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The Best Law Firms list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™ and Best Lawyers®. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

