Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2100 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2011, in the 2100 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:20 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, 23-year-old Joseph Macklin, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse.

###