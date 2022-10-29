The Academy of Home Staging & Design Announces Design Business Retreat in Maui

Educational, Transformational Retreats in some of the world's most Beautiful Locations. The best thing of all, the expense can be tax deductible as a business expense.

Co-founders of The Academy of Home Staging & Design, Kim Kapellusch and Wanda Colón, have created an intensive, life-changing, immersive experience to help Interior Designers and Home Stagers, take them to the next level in their business, whether that focus be on earning more money, growing a team or having a better work -life balance. This event is a small group event with personalized exercises and coaching. This is for Home Stagers and/or Interior Designers, with an established business.

Wanda is a former HGTV/TLC Design Show Host with over 20 years experience. Kim has her own successful Home Staging and Interior Design Business in Los Angeles since 2006.

Kim always says, "most business owners don't take the time to look up from the grindstone to see what possibilities lie ahead or what could change to everyone's benefit. No matter your goals - more time or more money - its amazing what can be accomplished by taking a moment to refocus your vision via our unique, introspective exercises and personalized coaching. It allows for one to create a road map of exponential growth for the future."

The retreat is January 19-22 in Lahaina, Maui. This event is capped at 12 Home Staging and Interior Design Business owners to ensure individualized attention. Event coaching, Luau, continental breakfasts, wine and cheese and meditation event included. Hotel accommodations and air fare not included.

Call today to reserve a spot or for more information 1-800-574-5576.

