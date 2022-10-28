Governor Abbott Statement On Passing Of Representative Flynn

TEXAS, October 28 - October 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing of State Representative Dan Flynn:

"Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Representative Dan Flynn. Representative Flynn was a man of exceptional character, who served his constituents faithfully and fought to uphold the fundamental freedoms that Texans value. From advocating for the right of public schools to display the Ten Commandments in the classroom, to serving as the Chairman of the Defense and Veterans' Affairs Committee and Chairman of the Pensions Committee, Representative Flynn leaves behind an impressive legacy of leadership and selfless service to the people of Texas. He also served as a member of the U.S. Military and as Brigadier General in the Texas State Guard. Representative Flynn will be dearly missed, and our prayers go out to his wife and family during this time of grief."