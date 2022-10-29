DLNR News Release – 2022-2023 GAME BIRD HUNTING SEASON ANNOUNCED
(HONOLULU) – The 2022-2023 Game Bird Hunting Season in Hawai‘i opens Saturday, November 5 and runs through Sunday, January 29, 2023. Hunting days, equipment, and bag limits vary by unit. Detailed descriptions of hunting opportunities statewide are available on the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) website.
Hunters should keep the following in mind:
- A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands
- Landowner permission is required when seeking to hunt on private land
- Hunters should be familiar with Title 13, Chapter 122, Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules
- To comply with state and federal regulations, the last day for hunting mourning dove will be January 15, 2023
Recreational hunting offers opportunities to engage with nature and practice responsible, sustainable, and safe use of our public and private lands and resources. You can help to protect this activity with support for wildlife conservation by reporting game law violations to the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement(DOCARE) by calling 643-DLNR (-3567) or reporting through the DLNRTip app.
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
HD video – Game Bird Releases Oahu (Nov. 24, 2021):
Photographs – Small Game Bird Releases – Kuaokala GMA, Oahu (Nov. 24, 2021):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i5naci5zakhg1r8rw6acd/h?dl=0&rlkey=7psw5565bo4oib3pgve1yrwqo
DOFAW Hunting Website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/
Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules, Title 13, Chapter 122:
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-122-Game-Birds.pdf
Outerspatial app, featuring information on trails and DOFAW-managed areas in Hawai’i: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app/
Media Contact:
Ryan Aguilar
Communications Specialist
Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources