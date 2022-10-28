SEI’s Zoha Shawoo in SciDevNet: Loss and damage funding must center, empower vulnerable communities

The issue of loss and damage gained momentum during COP26 last year in Scotland and is on the provisional agenda for this year’s summit, but it remains unclear what may come of any talk on the subject.

The countries disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change and least responsible for it say that wealthy nations must pay for their share of the damage. But, as SciDevNet points out , these wealthy countries blocked a proposal last year to create a financing body for loss and damage, and advocates fear they could stand in the way of progress once again this year.

What should an effective loss and damage system look like?

SEI’s Zoha Shawoo weighs in: