Compensation Resources Releases Results for “2022 Compensation Survey Report of Not-for-Profit Organizations”

EA Compensation Resources LLC, an EisnerAmper Company, announces that the results are available for the 2022 Compensation Survey Report of Not-for-Profit Organizations. This survey is targeted exclusively to tax-exempt organizations and captures compensation data for specific positions relevant to NFPs both at the staff and executive levels.

"Not-for-profit organizations continue to feel pressure from the external labor market across all industries relative to attracting and retaining talent," said Mary Rizzuti, Managing Director of Compensation Resources. "Understanding compensation within the not-for-profit space provides a sound foundation upon which to construct a competitive compensation program.”

