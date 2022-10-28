Submit Release
Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from Kinau Street to Piikoi Street begins Nov. 7

HONOLULU– The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a full closure of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction from the Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) to the Piikoi Street underpass, for paving work. Roadwork will be scheduled on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., beginning on Monday, Nov. 7.

During closure hours, motorists traveling on the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22), and may continue eastbound on Kinau Street, where they may enter the H-1 Freeway by the Piikoi Street onramp. See detour map below.

Motorists should be aware that daytime roadwork will be scheduled on Election Day, Nov. 8, and on Veteran’s Day, Friday Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work will not occur during the evenings of these Holidays. The paving project is anticipated for completion by May 2023.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.

