Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice hosts states working toward juvenile justice reform









Pamela Hill, deputy commissioner of Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice stated, "On behalf of myself and members of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice team, we truly enjoyed meeting Director Mueller, and team. We are immensely grateful for the experience and knowledge we gained. The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice has taken an aggressive approach; reinvesting in community-based programs, educational programming, and evidence-based services for at-risk youth. The staff has been intentional with data to increase opportunities for success and has leveraged best practices to navigate a road map that focuses on a young person's "Exit at Entry" by identifying and providing them with the most appropriate services. We are excited by the opportunity to apply what we have learned to realize improvements in our procedures."





The teams from Georgia and Oklahoma toured IDJJ's youth centers in Chicago and Warrenville, with tours being partially led by youth volunteers who answered questions and offered insights into their experiences in IDJJ youth centers.





IDJJ Director Heidi Mueller stated, "We were delighted to host the teams from Georgia and Oklahoma and introduce them to staff and youth at our Chicago and Warrenville youth centers. It is an honor to be designated a National Promising Practice site and share some of our successes with other states who are seeking to continue improving their practices with justice-involved youth."













Promising practice sites are selected for demonstrating effective, youth-and-family-centered policies and practices; success in eliminating the use of solitary confinement as a punishment, and reduction of the use of isolation. IDJJ was first named a National Promising Practice site in 2021 and was again designated as a promising practice site in 2022. Thus far, the Department has hosted practitioners from Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia and Oklahoma.





Rachel Holt, executive director of the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs stated, "Oklahoma appreciates the opportunity to meet, share and learn from the Illinois DJJ team. It is beneficial to be in person to visit two DJJ sites and interact with multiple levels of staff and youth. The schedule that DJJ created for our visit was broad and exceeded expectations. Every person we met shared their passion, dedication and willingness to assist us in our system improvements. The debriefing session and questions/answer component left no question unanswered. I need to give a special shout out to the incomparable Heidi Mueller, a state director I have long admired but who went above and beyond this week in graciously sharing her and her coworkers' time and also personally driving our team throughout Chicago in a van! Our team is so grateful for what we have learned, the connections we have made and the support DJJ provided this week and we know will continue to provide to us as we strive to implement the lessons we are learning through our ‘Ending Isolation in Custody' Capstone."



