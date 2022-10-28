Verifique™, SwabTek® Featured on "National Report" on Newsmax TV
Our CEO, Bobby Betros, was featured on "National Report" on Newsmax TV, discussing the dangers of fentanyl in schools.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our CEO, Bobby Betros, was featured on today's episode of "National Report" on Newsmax TV, discussing the dangers of fentanyl in schools, and how narcotics identification technologies like SwabTek® and Verifique™ are a vital part of any strategy to protect our youth from drugs. View the complete interview here.
Verifique™ test kits are designed to help keep our communities safe and have many applications across the spectrum of drug prevention. They are an excellent tool for use in drug education, intervention and interdiction, and harm reduction. Verifique is committed to providing products that empower testers with reliable, fact-based information, helping them to take control of situations they encounter and make decisive and informed decisions.
The Company is also announcing the formation of a coalition to help combat the rise of fentanyl and fentanyl poisoning in our country's schools. The company has joined forces with the National Association of School Resource Officers and the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association to provide narcotics identification technologies, education, and support resources to schools across the country. Parties that are interested in joining our effort are welcome to reach out at safeschools@swabtek.com.
About Verifique
Veriteque USA Inc. is the manufacturer of SwabTek® test kits, the leading presumptive field test for narcotics and explosives used by law enforcement and government agencies. Verifique™, a newly launched sister-brand to SwabTek, is the world’s first line of presumptive field tests designed specifically for use in the home, in schools, and in the workplace. Verifique is committed to creating products that are safe and easy-to-use, empowering parents, teachers, counselors, and employers with the ability to detect cannabis and fentanyl, with results in under 30 seconds.
