Okmulgee Celebrates Groundbreaking of Business Industrial Park to Support Manufacturing Expansion

The Okmulgee Area Development Corporation celebrated the groundbreaking for a new business industrial park. The development of the site is supported by a $2.1 million grant awarded to Okmulgee by the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The grant funding was announced earlier this year.

This project will help redevelop a brownfield site to attract manufacturing businesses and create jobs for the region. This EDA investment will be matched by $635,430 in local funds and is expected to create 175 jobs and generate $50 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“It is great to see such an impactful investment in Okmulgee, OK from the local community and EDA,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “The development investment will have positive rippling effects on the economy, job growth and infrastructure for the city and surrounding area.”

“This is great news for the city of Okmulgee,” said Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02). “I have long advocated for the revitalization of brownfield sites and look forward to the positive economic impact this project will bring to Oklahoma. I’m glad to see the Economic Development Administration shares this view and sees the value of investing in the Sooner state.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD). EDA funds EODD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.