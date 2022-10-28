Governor, First Lady to welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters Monday at Governor’s Residence

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters on Monday at the Governor’s Residence, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Children and accompanying adults are invited to come to the east entrance of the residence between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Parking is available in the Capitol mall loop. The residence is in the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.

The North Dakota National Guard and Department of Emergency Services will have equipment on site to provide an interactive experience for children.