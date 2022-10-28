PennDOT Issues Start-of-November Update for Local Interchange Project

As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County moves toward completion, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a start-of-November update on the project. The work zone is along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following the week of October 31:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

Monday, October31, 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.—Rolling slow-downs in both lanes for rumble strip and traffic control removal.

Tuesday, November 1, 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. – Left lane closure at mile-marker 162 for crossover removal and conduit markers.

Wednesday, November 2, 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. – Right lane closure at mile-marker 162 for line painting of outside lane lines and ramps.

Interstate 80 westbound:

Monday, October31, 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.—Rolling slow-downs in both lanes for rumble strip and traffic control removal.

Tuesday, November 1, 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. – Rolling slow-downs in both lanes for MPT removal.

Wednesday, November 2, 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. – Left lane closure at mile-marker 165 for line painting (Skip tape) and crossover removal. At mid-day, this will flip to a right-lane closure for line painting of outside lane lines and ramps.

Route 26:

Monday, October31 through Friday, November 4 from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.—Roadway flagging for barrier removal, milling and paving, shoulder back-up, line painting, topsoil, and driveway adjustments.

All work is weather dependent. Work scheduled through this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page atwww.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and improve Jacksonville Road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

