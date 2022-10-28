Route 837 Utility Work Begins Monday in Clairton

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 837 (State Street) in the City of Clairton, Allegheny County will begin Monday night, October 31 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 837 at Blair Avenue nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May of 2023. Crews from Kinsley Construction will conduct gas main installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone as needed.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Fred Huebner at 412-874-1876.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

