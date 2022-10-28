Submit Release
Route 19 West Liberty Avenue Lane Restrictions Start Monday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on West Liberty Avenue (Route 19) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will start Monday, October 31 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on West Liberty Avenue in both directions between Pioneer Avenue and Brookside Avenue nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through late November. Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct retaining wall repairs adjacent to West Liberty Avenue.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Dave Carothers at 724-456-4740.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


