Eastbound Route 3160 Business Loop 376 Lane Restriction Begins Next Week in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on eastbound Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, October 31 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring a long-term around-the-clock lane restriction on eastbound Business Loop 376 between the Thorn Run Road and Ewing Road interchanges will begin at 7 a.m. Monday and continue through Monday, November 21.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor on this $6.09 million project which includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, signage and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. The overall project will conclude in December of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

