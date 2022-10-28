Submit Release
Traffic Advisory: Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed Between Exits 73 and 81

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that Interstate 80 eastbound is currently closed in Jefferson County between Exit 73: Corsica PA 949 and Exit 81: Hazen PA 28 due to a crash.

Motorists should use caution in the area.  There is currently no estimated time to reopen. 

Motorists should exit I-80 Eastbound at Exit 73: Corsica PA 949, travel US 322 East through Brookville to State Route 28 North and renter I-80 at the Hazen on ramp.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

