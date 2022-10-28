Submit Release
Route 18 Lane Restrictions Continue Next Week in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to remind motorists of ongoing single-lane restrictions on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) between the intersections of Oakland Avenue and Route 844 located in the City of Washington, Washington County.

The restrictions began in early September and will occur, as needed, through late-November. Starting Monday, October 31, crews will begin milling and paving operations on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) and Route 4022 (East Wylie Avenue/West Wylie Avenue). Motorists can expect single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers throughout the project area during these operations.

Plum Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.

Information concerning the improvement work on Route 18 can be found on the Route 18 Improvements Project webpage.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #


