Route 18 Lane Restrictions Continue Next Week in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to remind motorists of ongoing single-lane restrictions on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) between the intersections of Oakland Avenue and Route 844 located in the City of Washington, Washington County.



The restrictions began in early September and will occur, as needed, through late-November. Starting Monday, October 31, crews will begin milling and paving operations on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) and Route 4022 (East Wylie Avenue/West Wylie Avenue). Motorists can expect single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers throughout the project area during these operations.



Plum Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.



Information concerning the improvement work on Route 18 can be found on the Route 18 Improvements Project webpage.



MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov



